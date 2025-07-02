Digital ruble to be introduced intro circulation before next fall — Rosselkhozbank

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s banking system is almost ready for the introduction of the digital ruble, which may occur even slightly earlier than next fall, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) Boris Listov said.

Earlier, the Central Bank proposed postponing the date of mass introduction of the digital ruble from July 1, 2025 to September 1, 2026.

"I believe that the delay requested by the Central Bank for the introduction of the digital ruble until next fall is quite conservative. Indeed, there are technological and legal aspects related to the introduction of the digital ruble as a new means of payment. But I think that we will see the introduction of the digital ruble into circulation even a little earlier than the fall of next year," Listov told reporters at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

He noted that he supports the idea of introducing the digital ruble, assessing the readiness of the banking system for its implementation as high. "I support the idea of introducing the digital ruble, I believe that this is already a modern trend <…>. Speaking about readiness of the banking system I should say that it is quite high, including on the part of Rosselkhozbank," the chairman said.

