Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 1.16% to 2,815.26 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 1.46% to 1,127.56 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.8 kopeck to 10.947 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,775-2,875 points on July 3. The dollar exchange rate is projected at 78-80 rubles, while the yuan is expected at the range of 10.8-11 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected at the 77-79 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 92-94 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is projected at the 10.8-11.3 rubles range on July 3.