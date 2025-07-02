Russia to participate in Expo 2027 in Belgrade

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian government considers it reasonable to participate in the international specialized exhibition Expo 2027 that will take place in Serbia’s Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027. A respective decree by the cabinet has been released.

The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry together with the Foreign Ministry, the Economic Development Ministry and the Finance Ministry have been tasked with drafting proposals on the format of participation and financing using funds of the federal budget.

An organizing committee will be set up to prepare the Russian exposition and ensure the country’s participation in the exhibition. It will be headed by Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov. The Ministry is to prepare proposals on the composition of the organizing committee within two months.