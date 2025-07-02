Russian companies financially stable — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. Russian companies have their own financial resources, with two-thirds of financing coming from their own funds, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

"We all look closely at investment activity, but it is not possible to measure investments only by the lending dynamics. You all know that the main part is own funds, and if we leave budget aside about two-thirds of investment financing comes from own funds," she said at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

Meanwhile, the regulator’s chief stressed that 32 largest companies have announced or paid dividends worth 3 trillion rubles ($48.5 bln) this year, which points to their own financial resources.

