Structural changes in Russian economy above expectations — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. Structural shifts in the Russian economy are taking place above expectations, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said.

"From my point of view, structural changes in our economy are obvious and they are large-scale ones. They take place quicker than I expected, for example," Nabiullina said at the Financial Congress of the Central Bank.

The role of foreign trade in the Russian economy is declining and the Central Bank sees contraction of exports and imports, she added.