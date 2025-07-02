Russneft plans to keep oil production at 6-6.8 mln tons for decade

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russneft expects to maintain its oil production volumes at the level of 6-6.8 mln metric tons for a decade, the Russian oil producer said in its annual report.

"The long-term forecast was prepared on the basis of the logic of stable keeping of annual oil production volumes at the level of 6.0-6.8 mln metric tons during ten coming years," the company noted.

Russneft produced 6.1 mln metric tons of oil in 2024 and the target for 2025 is 6.177 mln metric tons.

According to the report, the company delivered 4.1 mln metric tons of oil to the domestic market and exported 2.4 mln metric tons.