Sitronics to develop high-speed charge station — CEO

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Sitronics Electro is developing an ultrafast charge station that will recharge an electric car in twenty minutes, CEO Andrey Gurlenov told TASS in an interview.

Concerning the ultrafast stations under development, we are now finalizing creation of a prototype and will hold tests and follow-up work until the end of the year. It will be possible to completely charge an electric car from zero to 100% in 20 minutes with its use, while the average charge time at fast charging stations is 30-40 minutes," the chief executive said.

It takes now 20 minutes to recharge the Tesla Model 3 from 20% to 80% and 25 minutes to recharge the Zeekr 009 cars using the eStation Super produced by the company, he added.