Sitronics Electro to produce about 100 charge stations in 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Sitronics Electro plans to produce about 100 charge stations in 2025 and expects muted demand for them this year due to the drop in electric car sales, CEO Andrey Gurlenov told TASS in an interview.

"We focus on producing 100 stations in 2025; this is the first year of serial production. The charge stations market experiences slowdown due to the transfer of the stations subsidizing program from the Energy Ministry to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the overall sales drop. We expect the demand for stations to be muted this year," the chief executive said.

The company has high expectations of the Russian electric car Atom and development of the Evolute electric cars line, he noted. "This will provide growth of the demand for charge stations purchase and production of stations will be higher in the next year," Gurlenov noted.