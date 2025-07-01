Rosatom looks for buyers for 49% in Turkey’s nuclear plant

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The possibility of selling the 49% stake in the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project is provided for in the intergovernmental agreement on the project execution made in 2010, Rosatom state corporation told TASS, commenting on the report by Bloomberg that Rosatom is in talks on selling the stake in the Akkuyu NPP to foreign investors.

"The possibility of selling the 49% stake in the Akkuyu NPP project is provided for in the intergovernmental agreement on the project implementation, concluded in 2010. The negotiating process continue. We are discussing opportunities with potential partners, including Turkish companies. According to terms of the said intergovernmental agreement, the selection of potential partners requires mandatory coordination with the Turkish side," Rosatom said.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Rosatom is holding talks on the sale of 49% shares in the $25 bln worth nuclear plant to Turkish and foreign investors. The first unit at the facility is currently undergoing trials and is expected to start supplying electric power in 2026.

The previous attempt to sell the stake failed in 2018, when the consortium of Turkey’s Cengiz Holding AS, Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Kalyon Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret AS dropped the deal, citing the inability to negotiate commercial terms.