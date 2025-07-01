VTB net profit under IFRS for 5M totals $2.9 bln

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 233.6 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) in January-May 2025, which is 0.1% higher than in the same period in 2024, Russia’s second-largest lender said in its financial report.

"For the first five months of 2025, VTB Group’s net profit amounted to 233.6 billion rubles, with return on equity at 20.3%," the report said.

In May, net profit of the group amounted to 68.1 bln rubles, up by 127% compared to the same period last year.

"VTB is the Russian banking system’s primary beneficiary from the lower interest rate. The reduction of the key rate starting June gives us good grounds for more optimism in 2025, and we expect to revise the net interest margin and net profit guidance quite notably upwards when disclosing our 1H financial results," First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer Dmitry Pianov was quoted as saying.