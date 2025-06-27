German authorities want to legislatively ban Nord Stream 2 pipeline sale

BERLIN, June 27. /TASS/. The German government is eyeing an opportunity to amend the foreign economic activity law in order to prevent the sale and subsequent commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Der Spiegel magazine reports.

An option of the sale of the Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is on the table now, the news outlet said. Its office is in the Canton of Zug and German authorities do not actually have legal leverage to prevent the potential deal. Earlier reports said that a US investor ready to buy the Nord Stream 2 is present.

In the situation evolved, the German government wants to amend the law to have the right of veto upon the deal.