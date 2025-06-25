IAC issues recommendations after investigating first commercial drone incident

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has completed its first-ever investigation of a commercial drone crash, which occurred last June in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, the press service of IAC told TASS.

"The commission of the Interstate Aviation Committee completed the investigation of the air accident involving the rotary-wing type unmanned aerial vehicle TPH-01 RA-173EP of Aeromax LLC, which occurred on July 6, 2024, 16 km northeast of the Bolchary settlement in the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District-Yugra. This marks the first time the committee has investigated an aviation accident involving an unmanned helicopter-type aircraft," the press service informed.

The IAC is currently investigating two other drone incidents.

The commission ascertained that the drone most likely came down due a software error. During the flight, the drone’s throttle valve automatically shifted to zero, causing a loss of speed, after which the drone crashed into a body of water and sank.

The IAC made a number of recommendations after the conclusion of the investigation. Among them was a proposal for drone manufacturers to equip aircraft with protected flight data recorders.