Russian GDP growth rate above majority of G20 countries — Economy Minister

"Over the last quarter of the century, Russia has built up an efficient, open and competitive economy," Maxim Reshetnikov said

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Growth rates of the Russian economy were above 4% over the last two years, which is higher than the figure of the majority of G20 member-countries, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow.

"Over the last quarter of the century, Russia has built up an efficient, open and competitive economy. Despite constraints, GDP growth rates were above 4% over the last two years. This is higher than for the majority of G20 countries and the global economy on the whole," the minister said.

Russia is currently preparing to cancel visas with a number of countries in the Middle East and Asia and is expanding the list of country with e-visas issued to their citizens, Reshetnikov added.

Pulkovo Airport plans to automate baggage handling duties with new robots
"It’s the first project of its kind in Russia and one of the first globally to implement unmanned vehicles on this scale for airport operations," Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said
Israel says intercepts two UAVs
"The UAVs most likely came from Iran," it said in a statement
Israel fails to achieve goals, pays 'terrible price' — Pezeshkian
The Iranian president stressed that Tehran is committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighboring countries and hopes to join forces in resisting attempts by hostile states to sow division in the region
Attack on US Al Udeid base in Qatar 'to scar' relations with Iran — PM
According to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed regret that the target of the Iranian strike was located on Qatari territory
Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says
"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik is being started," the Russian leader said
NATO intends to continue fueling Ukrainian conflict in coming years — Rutte
NATO Secretary General added that Western arms deliveries to Kiev will allegedly help "bring Ukraine to a durable and lasting peace"
Medvedev rejects Trump's criticism of his remarks about Iran
The Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran
Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions: summary
Falling drone debris in Taganrog broke windows in a school and two residential buildings, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said
Iran’s top diplomat highly praises Monday’s meeting with Putin
Iran and Russia maintain a broad cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, and, at this stage, dialogue and coordination were constructive and extremely necessary, Abbas Araghchi added
Lavrov arrives in Turkmenistan on official visit
The top Russian diplomat was welcomed at the airport by Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin
IAEA says Iran's nuclear program thrown back significantly
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi added that he could not say for sure that the program had been set back years
Iranian president says Tehran is ready to settle problems in relations with US
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Iran welcomes any assistance from the friendly and brotherly countries
BRICS countries say attacks on Iran violated UN Charter — statement
The group also called for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction
Russia’s defense chief arrives in China to attend SCO ministerial meeting
"The event will discuss pressing issues of global and regional security and measures to bolster defense cooperation within the organization," the ministry said
Trump stops short of firmly backing NATO collective defense pledge
The US president said that there’s numerous definitions of Article 5
Leaders of UK, France, Germany call for talks with Iran
"Turning to Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need to apply more pressure on the Kremlin, including through further sanctions," the statement said
Russia boosts vodka supplies to China by 57% in 2025 — Agroexport
Head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said that supplies of finished goods to China have a significant potential
Sibur aims to increase share in rubber export markets — CEO
Sibur focuses in parallel on joint projects with domestic manufacturers, where there is also the potential to boost the demand
Moldova, Ukraine expanding joint intelligence operations in Russia — FSB
According to the operative, two SIS agents, provided with fake documents by an executive of the SIS External Intelligence Department, Alexandru Sirbu, arrived in Russia in May
Texas congressman puts forward resolution to impeach Trump
Al Green argues that "congressional leaders were not appropriately briefed or notified of the attack plans despite foreign leaders being given advance notice of the planned US military action"
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Russia says battlegroup West destroyed up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, 8 Starlink stations
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman, a US-made M777 artillery gun and 12 mortar crews were destroyed during counter-battery combat
Iran moves to suspend cooperation with IAEA — lawmaker
Earlier, the Iranian authorities said that the IAEA’s failure to condemn the Israeli aggression against the country’s peaceful facilities could be used as justification to halt cooperation with the agency
Explosion reported in Damascus — TV
According to the latest data, military exercises were held in the area where the sounds of the explosion were heard
Russia demands non-aligned, nuclear-weapon-free status for Ukraine — foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow "has never had any illusions about NATO"
West did not try to stage provocations to disrupt SPIEF-2025 — Russian intelligence chief
This year’s SPIEF was held from June 18 to 21, under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World"
Putin requests considering Russian business’ proposals on order of foreign brands return
The deadline for a report on the issue is set for July 1, 2025
Putin signs amendments to 2025 federal budget into law
According to the document, Russia’s budget revenues in 2025 will amount to $490 bln, or 17.4% of GDP, which is 4.4% lower than the previously adopted amount
Russian forces can easily liberate Sumy due to crisis in Ukrainian army ranks — expert
"This is not a major issue for our armed forces, this is quite a realistic task given the current personnel crisis in the Ukrainian army," Yan Gagin said
Xi Jinping won’t travel to Brazil for BRICS summit, SCMP says
According to the newspaper, Beijing informed the Brazilian government that the Chinese delegation to the summit will be led by Prime Minister Li Qiang
IAEA says US strikes damage Iran's nuclear facilities seriously
CNN reported earlier citing sources that the United States’ intelligence community believes that the US military strikes on Iran did not lead to the destruction of the core components of Tehran's nuclear program
Trump’s comments turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into national humiliation — lawmaker
Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social
FSB arrests two Moldovan intelligence agents in Moscow
Criminal cases have been launched against them, and they may face up to eight years behind bars
Serbian president says receives threats for his refusal to export arms
Aleksandar Vucic stressed that further arms exports would be possible only when authorized by the National Security Council
NATO doesn’t plan to make its summit statement confrontational toward Russia — minister
"I think the most important thing now is that tensions between NATO and Russia do not escalate further and that we prioritize solving problems through diplomatic negotiations," Peter Szijjarto said
28 people killed, over 1,400 injured in Iranian strikes on Israel during escalation
In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, and less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated
Israeli National Security Council chief says in direct talks with Syria — paper
Tzachi Hanegbi said that Syria, along with Lebanon, are "candidates for normalization of relations" with Israel under of the so-called Abraham Agreements
Russian MP warns that Moscow will find response to any threat from NATO
Leonid Slutsky added that the talks in Istanbul are "a real opportunity to stop hostilities, save people’s lives and achieve a sustainable settlement"
Lavrov describes meeting with Turkmen president as highly productive
The Russian foreign minister arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit, having last traveled to Turkmenistan in 2022
Russian troops liberate Dyleyevka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
NATO becomes discussion club as members overflow — expert
Edward Luttwak believes "that the alliance was valuable as a military alliance when it united countries capable of defending themselves"
Iran launched at least 11 missiles toward Israel within two hours
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed a sixth wave of missile launches originating from Iranian territory
IAEA says records no radiation effects on Iran's neighboring countries
Rafael Grossi said that Iran’s research and power reactors were not targeted
Hegseth says US definitely obliterated Iran’s capability to build nuclear weapons
US President Donald Trump posted the statement on his Truth Social account
Gulf states say support cease-fire between Iran, Israel
On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire
Pentagon praises combat capability of Russian army, highlighting naval, UAV capabilities
Lieutenant-General Alexus Grynkewich noted that the Russian Navy is also a formidable force due to the commissioning of new ships and submarines
UN secretary-general regularly abuses his powers — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that Antonio Guterres refuses "to call things by their proper names"
Press review: Russia plays crisis control in Iran and smooths out pain points with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 24th
US gets significant benefits from military cooperation with Ukraine — Pentagon
The EUCOM head traditionally holds the position of Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe
Iran detains 700 people suspected of cooperating with Israel — news agency
According to the report, most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces
Netanyahu agreed to scale back strike on Iran after Trump’s call — media
The Israeli Prime Minister still noted that that "some response was needed to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire"
Indian authorities announce final casualties from Ahmedabad plane crash
The state health department confirmed that all bodies have been recovered from the crash site: 260 have been identified through DNA analysis, while six others were recognized based on facial recognition
Price of Brent oil down below $67 per barrel on ICE first since June 11
The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2025 delivery was down by 3.56% at $64.49 per barrel
Russia focused on achieving goals stated at beginning of special op — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin listed several goals of the special military operation
Europe to plant millions of mines along Russian border — media
The Daily Telegraph notes that all five countries have announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel landmines
West spends millions to suppress opposition in Moldova — fact-checking network
According to the report, funding from USAID was notably increased ahead of key electoral periods
Russia trusts Serbia's promise to halt arms exports, but will 'verify it' — SVR chief
On June 23, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service once again reported that Belgrade is using indirect channels to export military products to Ukraine and is ramping up supplies to Kiev’s armed forces
Russian weather center says Siberian temperatures at ‘tropical’ level
The center of the heat wave has migrated eastward from Western Siberia, where it was five days ago, according to the weather official
Ukraine’s Zelensky admits that Ukraine joining NATO 'impossible for now'
Vladimir Zelensky declined to answer whether Ukraine had given up on the idea of becoming a NATO member in the future. He stuck to his old talking point that the North Atlantic alliance would "benefit from having an ally like Ukraine"
West is begging for ceasefire for Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that this is exactly what Vladimir Zelensky firmly refused a couple of years ago
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Bulk of US congressmen reject impeachment attempt against Trump
Democratic Congressman Al Green has been trying for several months to initiate a vote on Trump's impeachment, criticizing his actions in both foreign and domestic politics
Israelis file over 38,000 claims for damages during escalation with Iran
More than 15,500 people lost their homes during shelling, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, added
Putin requests encouraging investment in Russian technology firms
The head of the state expects proposals "on easing regulatory requirements for credit organizations and other professional participants in the securities market"
Trump lays into some US news media over reports on Iran strikes
"Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history," US President said
Lavrov, Turkmenistan’s president to discuss bilateral ties, regional affairs on Wednesday
Russia’s top diplomat arrived in Turkmenisatn on an official visit for the first time since 2022
US intelligence says US strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities — CNN
"This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong," CNN quoted White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt as saying
Trump hopes China will purchase oil not only from Iran but also from US
Earlier, the US president announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire
Turkey plans new steps in Istanbul process on Ukraine — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leader, both Russia and Ukraine trust Turkey
Russia says battlegroup East destroyed up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, 3 Starlink stations
According to the battlegroup's spokesman, three artillery pieces, including a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled gun, were destroyed during counter-battery combat
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 100 munitions in past day
"In the Borisovsky district, a civilian was killed in a drone strike in the settlement of Baitsury," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Russia honors $159 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Payments were carried out in accordance with Russian President’s decree on temporary order of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors
Ceasefire and final strikes: potential end to Israel-Iran conflict
Soon after the ceasefire was announced, Israel reported detecting new attacks originating from Iran, prompting a decision to launch new "intense" strikes against Tehran
Tornado-S rockets effectively break through Ukrainian air defense
The rockets have an advanced inertial guidance system that successfully operates in conditions of satellite channel jamming, which is important in modern war that uses a lot of electronic warfare systems
Zelensky says he has no intention of leaving power before end of conflict
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers officially expired after May 20, 2024, but Kiev has refused to hold parliamentary and presidential elections due to martial law
Over 550 missiles launched by Iran at Israel during escalation — Israeli official
Dmitry Gendelman added that the Iranians launched more than 1,000 drones toward the Jewish state
Finnish president acknowledges end of Western domination era
Alexander Stubb called the ongoing NATO summit "historic" and noted that increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP would bring the alliance’s military expenses back to Cold War levels
Witkoff says Iran’s loss of ability to enrich uranium beyond doubt
"It will be almost impossible for them to resurrect that program," the envoy said
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Putin to hold meeting on cultural establishments, museums on Wednesday
The meeting will focus on the results of building such institutions in Vladivostok, Kemerovo, Kaliningrad and Sevastopol. The president ordered their construction on May 5, 2018
Trump says wants to 'see a deal' with Russia
The US president was asked to comment on the Russia-related language expected in a communique to be issued after the alliance leaders’ meeting
Ceasefire violations, Trump's calls to 'calm down': conflict between Israel, Iran
The US leader expressed dissatisfaction with both sides of the conflict and said that Israel "needs to calm down."
Iran’s airspace reopened — Flightradar
Iraq has also opened its airspace, according to the service
Israel will respect ceasefire with Iran as long as Iran does, defense minister pledges
Israel Katz thanked the Pentagon chief for US President Donald Trump’s "bold decision to act with Israel against the Iranian nuclear threat"
Russian diplomat slams US, Israel’s actions as infringing on Non-Proliferation Treaty
Vasily Nebenzya noted that Iran, a UNN and NPT member state, "came under unprovoked aggression" and the entire world found itself on the brink of a nuclear disaster
Foreign mercenaries deployed near DPR border fleeing under Russian strikes
According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the foreign contingent in this sector
Ukrainian conflict to end in Kiev’s unconditional surrender — French expert
According to Xavier Moreau, the final say in the settlement will go to Russia
Strikes on Iran strengthen its determination to continue working on nuclear program — MFA
Abbas Araghchi said that no one in Iran would abandon these technologies
Talking heads seek to stir trouble between Moscow, Tehran amid Iran conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that there is certainly no shortage of such speculation
What is known about aftermath of last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured as a drone hit a residential building in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev said
Contribution of creative economy to Russian GDP totals 4% in 2024 — PM
Three quarters of revenue "are ensured by five sectors, including software, advertising, gastronomy, performing arts, and design," Mikhail Mishustin added
It is wrong to compare Israeli aggression against Iran, conflict in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the conflict in the Middle East was primarily triggered by Israel's suspicions regarding Iran’s potential violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in Kiev Region
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
Kremlin explains how Russia can help Iran
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offered its mediation efforts
Donbass Dome neutralizes 500-600 Ukrainian drones over DPR every week
DPR head Denis Pushilin emphasized the system's ongoing presence and significance
Mali interested in Russian firms’ participation in gold production, fertilizers supplies
Russia and Mali decided to set up a bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooerpation following talks between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Assimi Goita, in the Kremlin on June 23, 2025
China neither confirms nor refutes reports about Xi’s potential absence from BRICS summit
"As regards the issue of who among the Chinese leadership will take part in the BRICS summit, China will make an announcement in due time," Guo Jiakun, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said
US base in northeastern Syria attacked — news agency
The report did not specify who shelled the US base
Former Ukrainian PM says Zelensky agonizes as end is looming
"Many people understand that Zelensky is leading the country to collapse," Nikolay Azarov said
Another European national detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel — agency
According to the report, the man was detained in the Hormozgan province while gathering information about Iranian military facilities
Participation of athletes from conflicting states at 2024 Olympics is achievement — Bach
Fifteen athletes from Russia participated in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France under a neutral status
