Russian GDP growth rate above majority of G20 countries — Economy Minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Growth rates of the Russian economy were above 4% over the last two years, which is higher than the figure of the majority of G20 member-countries, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow.

"Over the last quarter of the century, Russia has built up an efficient, open and competitive economy. Despite constraints, GDP growth rates were above 4% over the last two years. This is higher than for the majority of G20 countries and the global economy on the whole," the minister said.

Russia is currently preparing to cancel visas with a number of countries in the Middle East and Asia and is expanding the list of country with e-visas issued to their citizens, Reshetnikov added.