MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange index with the ticker symbol IMOEX2 rose by 0.86% to 2,768.5 points at 7:00 a.m., data from the exchange showed.

The index slowed gains by 7:10 a.m., holding at 2,765.33 points, or up 0.74% from a day earlier.

The exchange resumed morning trading from January 27.