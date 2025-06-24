Severstal keeps 2025 production forecast — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. Severstal maintains its production forecast for this year, CEO of the Russian steelmaker told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We do not change our annual production forecast so far because we expect that we will be able to support our clients and keep sales with the help of our comprehensive programs, offers, on account of portfolio width. Furthermore, we expect ruble weakening, which will open for us more attractive export prospects, which will be able to back our steelmaking plans," the chief executive said.

Company’s exports to non-CIS countries currently stand at about 10-15% of the total sales portfolio, compared to about 40% before 2022, Shevelev added.