Russian mining sector capable of increasing capacity to 7 GW within three years

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian mining sector is capable of expanding its production capacity to 7 GW within the next three years, CEO of GIS Mining, a mining data center operator, Vasily Girya said in an interview with TASS during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I believe that over the next three years, the Russian mining sector can increase its production capacity to 7 GW and confidently secure second place globally in bitcoin mining, while competition with the United States will noticeably intensify," Girya noted.

According to him, this growth is driven by the entry of large financial-industrial groups into the market, the development of a trend toward building distributed self-generation facilities for mining data centers, and possible liberalization of cryptocurrency trading in Russia.

