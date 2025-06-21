Russians’ crypto assets exceed $25.4 bln by end of H1 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The value of Russians’ holdings in crypto assets exceeded 2 trillion rubles ($25.4 bln) by the end of the first half of 2025, CEO of the mining data center operator GIS Mining Vasily Girya said in an interview with TASS during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025).

"According to our estimates, by the end of the first half of 2025, the value of Russians’ holdings in crypto assets surpassed 2 trillion rubles," he said.

At the same time, he observed a marked increase in interest from investment and asset management firms, as well as institutional clients, in investing in bitcoin mining.

"Major investors continue to expand their digital currency portfolios by increasing orders placed with industrial mining operators," Girya added.

