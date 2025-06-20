Russia ready to supply LNG to Mexico, share energy technologies — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply liquefied natural gas to Mexico, as well as share technologies in the fuel and energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We already work with Mexico. We have perfect technologies in the area of liquefied gas. We are ready to share those technologies, ready to supply liquefied natural gas to Mexico," he said.

Russia is also ready to share technologies for oil production in difficult geological conditions and technologies for increasing the efficiency of oil refining with Mexico. "In the area of the fuel and energy sector we are ready to build management of the whole chain, from oil production, refining, transportation to filling," the minister added.

"Russian companies are open to cooperation with Mexican countries, which is why we invite all interesting partners to cooperate," he concluded.

