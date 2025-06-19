Russia ready to supply oil for Hungary-Serbia pipeline — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to supply crude oil to the pipeline currently under construction between Hungary and Serbia - a project that will help diversify Serbia’s oil supply routes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Novak recalled that plans are underway to build an oil pipeline connecting Hungary and Serbia. According to him, this is a significant project that will broaden Serbia’s access to oil supply routes.

"At present, Serbia receives oil through a single route. The construction of this interconnector will allow for diversification. We are ready to participate and ensure supplies, if necessary, provided it proves competitive for our Serbian friends," he said.

