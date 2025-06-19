Global market unbalanced without Russian oil — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The demand and supply balance is hardly possible on the global market without Russian oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Business FM on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that sanctions against it only harm the global economy.

"Russia is a major player on the energy market, and we will supply energy resources to the market," he said. "Without Russian oil the market will not be balanced I think," Novak added.

"Sanctions harm the global energy balance, long-term investment that should be made for meeting the growing energy consumption globally," he noted.

