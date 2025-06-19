Economic bloc manages to develop country — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The economic bloc of the national government manages to provide for very good development of the country and maintain the high pace of growth, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestiya at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We see the economic bloc [of the Russian government] manages to provide for very good development of our country, maintain the high growth rate," Peskov said.

"The volatility of rates will always be present. We will gear down, we will accelerate. We definitely have the progressive advance. The fact that the quality of our economy is improving is the direct working result of the mentioned economic bloc," the Kremlin spokesperson added.