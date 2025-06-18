Putin, Rousseff discuss efforts to create BRICS digital payment platform

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of the joint creation of a digital platform for BRICS payments and investments with head of the BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

"Certainly, there are issues requiring particular attention, I mean the expansion of opportunities for payments in national currencies and further joint efforts to create the digital platform of payments and investments. We also talked about that in detail at the latest summit of BRICS leaders," Putin said. "I strongly expect that we will work jointly in these areas," the Russian President added.

Putin congratulated Rousseff on the reelection to the office of the head of the New Development Bank. ""t evidences that all the bank participants have the high esteem of your work. Indeed, 120 projects worth $39 bln were approved and financed lately," Putin said, noting that he is glad to see Rousseff at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.