Putin to meet head of BRICS New Development Bank on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet President of the BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The plan is that our president will meet the president of the New Development Bank, ex-president of Brazil Dilma Rousseff," Ushakov said. "This will be the fourth meeting with the head of the bank already," he added.

"Certainly, they will discuss issues of further strategy of the bank, prospects of strengthening international positions of the bank and the buildup of its operations in countries of Global South," the diplomat said. The Russian presidency in BRICS in 2024 will also be summarized on the financial track.