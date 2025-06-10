Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $42.4 bln in January-April — customs service

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus decreased by 18.3% to $42.4 bln in January-April 2025 year-on-year, according to figures provided by the Federal Customs Service.

Exports fell by $7.9 bln in the reporting period to $128.2 bln, while imports increased by $1.6 bln to $85.8 bln. Consequently, Russia’s trade turnover slipped by 2.86% in January-April year-on-year and amounted to $214 bln.

Exports to European countries fell by 11% to $19.2 bln, while imports lost 1.6% to $21.9 bln. That said, Russia’s exports to Asian countries decreased by 4.1% to $97.6 bln, while imports from those countries added 2.4% to $57.5 bln. Exports to African countries fell by 11.3% to $6.9 bln, while imports gained 35.6% to $1.5 bln. Russian exports to countries of North and South America went down by 10.4% to $4.3 bln, while imports from those countries went up by 6.7% to $4.8 bln.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of the structure of Russian exports in the reporting period, totaling $72.8 bln (down by 15%). Metals and metal products were the second-largest item as their exports grew by 13.9% to $20.4 bln, followed by agriculture products worth $12 bln (down by 15.4%).

Machinery, equipment, and transport vehicles constitute the largest item of Russian imports, though in January-April their imports edged down by 2.6% to $41.6 bln. Chemical products and agriculture products were the second-and third-biggest import items, reaching $17.6 bln (up by 9.6%) and $12.9 bln (up by 12.5%), respectively.