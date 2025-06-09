Rusal board convenes extraordinary meeting of shareholders on July 11

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The board of directors of Rusal has decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the company’s shareholders, it is scheduled for July 11, Rusal said in a statement.

Rusal said earlier that it had received a letter of demand from En+ (Rusal's largest shareholder) to hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders. En+ requested that Rusal's board of directors convene a meeting of shareholders in order to provide certain corporate documents to the company.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners holds 25.52% of shares, while free float stands at 17.59%.