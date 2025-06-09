Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $29.3 bln as of June 1

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 2,3 trillion rubles ($29.3 bln) as of June 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

This figure stands at 38.8% of the volume planned for this year.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Human Resources (52.8%), Youth and Children (48.2%), Environmental Welfare (47.5%), Family (47.3%), Long And Active Life (44.5%), and International Cooperation and Export (43.7%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is 30% or more for Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (34.4%), Technological Support of Food Safety (34.4%), Tourism and Hospitality (33%), and Unmanned Aerial Systems (30.6%),

They are followed by New Technologies of Health Preservation (28.9%), New Materials and Chemistry (28.3%), Infrastructure for Life (24.1%), Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (22.2%), Efficient and Competitive Economy (20.6%), New Nuclear and Power Technologies (17.2%), Efficient Transport System (14.8%), Production and Automation Facilities (5.3%). Performance was zero for the Development of Space Activity of the Russian Federation by 2030 and for Perspective by 2036, the Ministry informed.