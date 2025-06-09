Russia to export 1.1 mln tons of wheat in June 2025 — analytical center

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat exports may total 1.1 mln tons in June 2025, which is lower than in the same period last year, the analytical center of Rusagrotrans company told TASS.

"The forecast for June 2025 is 1.1 mln tons, which is lower than last year’s record (4.64 mln tons), but close to the level three years ago, in June 2022, of 1.2 mln tons," the center said.

At the same time, the estimated wheat exports in May 2025 total 2.16 mln tons, which is lower than last May’s level of 5.08 mln tons amid contraction of supplies overall, as well as a serious yearly decline in the export quota, the center noted.

Total exports from July 2024 to May 2025 reached around 40.9 mln tons of wheat (including EAEU). Among the main purchasers in the period were Egypt (8.247 mln tons), Turkey (3.349 mln tons), Bangladesh (2.706 mln tons), Algeria (1.711 mln tons), Libya (1.601 mln tons), the analytical center of Rusagrotrans said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said earlier that grain exports from Russia would total around 53 mln tons during this agricultural season (July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025), including around 44.5 mln tons of wheat.