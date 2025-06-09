Russian budget to receive $2 bln worth of revenues not anticipated previously

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Revenues to the Russian budget, which were not previously forecast, will amount to 163.4 bln rubles ($2 bln), of which 149.7 bln rubles will be revenues from transfer of part of profit of the Bank of Russia, according to findings by the Accounts Chamber to the draft of amendments to the law on federal budget for 2025 and the planning period of 2026-2027.

"The bill takes into account revenue receipts that were not anticipated previously, totally worth 163.4 bln rubles, including revenues from transfer of part of profit of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation due to receipt of profit by the Bank of Russia for 2024 in the amount of 149.7 bln rubles, personal income tax regarding certain tax amounts (5 bln rubles), separate administrative fines (5.3 bln rubles)," the document reads.

According to the bill, total federal budget revenues for 2025 will be 1.7 trillion rubles (or 4.4%) lower, amounting to 38.5 trillion rubles ($487 bln). Meanwhile, total expenditures will be 829.2 bln rubles, or 2% higher, reaching 42.3 trillion rubles ($535 bln).