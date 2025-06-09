Chinese exports to the US in May lowest since coronavirus pandemic — CNBC

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. China’s exports to the United States fell by 34.5% year on year in May 2025, reaching the lowest level since February 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, CNBC television reported.

Imports of US goods lost 18% and the trade balance of China plummeted by 41.5% to $18 bln. CNBC believes that the abrupt dip was amid the effect of 145% tariffs introduced by the US in April. The majority of restrictions were lifted after entering into the trade deal in May and analysts expect deliveries to recover in part in June.

Exports from China to other regions increased amid the decline of supplies to the United States. They grew by 15% to Southeast Asian nations, by 12% to the European Union, and by more than 33% to Africa. Supplies of Chinese cars grew by 22%. Deliveries of vessels gained 5.7%. Exports of rare-earth metals plunged by 5.7%.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs tariffs on products of 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5. Individual tariffs take effect on April 9. On the same day, the US President announced the 90-day suspension of a portion of tit-for-tat tariffs in view of trade consultations underway, the White House said. The 10% universal tariff is active during this period.