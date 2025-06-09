Investment from Russia to Georgia up 2.7-fold in Q1

TBILISI, June 9. /TASS/. Direct investments from Russia to Georgia’s economy amounted to $19.2 mln in Q1 2025, which is 2.7 times higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of the republic.

Total volume of direct foreign investments in Georgia amounted to $179.4 mln in the reporting period, down by 7.7% year-on-year, with the Czech Republic having become the largest investor ($43 mln), followed by the US ($39.6 mln), and Turkey ($28.1 mln).

In 2024, Russian investments in the republic reached $23.6 mln ($7.2 mln in Q1).

The largest portion of funds was invested in energy ($70.2 mln) from January to March, information and communications ($52.3 mln), and manufacturing ($27.5 mln). Total volume of investment fell due to a decrease in two of the three main components, equity capital and investors’ debt obligations. Share capital amounted to $62.1 mln in the period (34.6% of all investments), down by 28.8% year-on-year. Debt obligations dropped by $70.7 mln. At the same period reinvestments more than doubled to $150 mln.