Moscow Exchange to start calculating and publishing bitcoin index on June 10

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange will start calculating and publishing the bitcoin index on June 10, 2025, the trading platform's press service announced.

"On June 10, 2025, the Moscow Exchange will start calculating and publishing the new Moscow Exchange PFI bitcoin index. Index code is MOEXBTC. To calculate the bitcoin index, data on perpetual futures and swaps on the BTCUSDT pair from four major crypto exchanges (Binance, Bybit, OKX and Bitget) will be used," the platform reported.

The Moscow Exchange noted that the index will be calculated as a weighted average of prices taking into account the weighting coefficients of the selected trading platforms.

"In the future, the indicator can be used as a base asset for financial instruments," the exchange said.

On June 4, the Moscow Exchange launched trading in futures tied to the value of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin Trust ETF) for qualified investors. Market participants interviewed by TASS noted the high interest of investors in this instrument.

In May, the Bank of Russia allowed offering qualified investors derivative financial instruments, securities and digital financial assets, the profitability of which is tied to the value of cryptocurrency. At the same time, the regulator still does not recommend that financial institutions and their clients invest directly in cryptocurrencies.