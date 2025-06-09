Trade turnover between Russia, China down 8.2% in January-May to $88.8 bln — customs

BEIJING, June 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China fell by 8.2% in January-May 2025 year-on-year to $88.796 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Exports from China to Russia decreased by 6.6% to $38.89 bln, while supplies from Russia to China lost 9.5% to $49.91 bln.

In May, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $17.7 bln, which is 0.6% lower than in April. China exported $8.1 bln worth of goods to Russia last month, while Russian deliveries to China equaled $9.6 bln in money terms in the period.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 26.3% in 2023 to $240 bln. In 2024, it reached a record level of $244 bln.