German exports to Russia down 5.3% in April month-on-month

BERLIN, June 6. /TASS/. Exports of German products to Russia adjusted for calendar and seasonal variations decreased by 5.3% in April 2025 compared to March to 0.6 bln euros, the German Federal Statistical Office reported.

In annual terms, exports from Germany to Russia lost 9.3%. Imports of Russian goods to Germany fell by 22.6% in April 2025 in monthly terms to 0.1 bln euros, and by 50.3% in annual terms.

Total German exports adjusted for calendar and seasonal variations amounted to 131.1 bln euros in April, which is 1.7% lower that in March, and 2.1% lower than in April 2024. Imports in April rose by 3.9% month-on-month, and by 3.8% year-on-year.

Experts suggest that the customs conflict with the United States was a serious factor in the decline in exports. Though the US remained a major recipient of German products in April, exports there fell by 10.5% month-on-month to 13 bln euros, which is the lowest level since October 2024.