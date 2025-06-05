Passenger transport market in Russia down 65% in 4M 2025 — Kamaz

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The municipal passenger transport in Russia lost almost 65% year on year over four months of this year, Deputy CEO of the Russian truck maker Kamaz Anton Saraikin said an interview with the Ridus news outlet.

"Regrettably, the passenger transport market follows the trend of the truck market. The dip over four months of 2025 is even more steep than in the truck market - about 65% against the like period of 2024," he said.

Regions are main consumers of Kamaz products in this market and the government provides subsidies for the procurement of passenger transport within the framework of the fleet upgrade program, where the target of 85% of the renewal is set for each region, he noted.

The implementation period for this program was postponed, Saraikin added.

In 2024, Kamaz launched a program in cooperation with Gazprom on development and supply of new crew change buses for Gazprom based on the K5 model cabin, the senior manager said. "This is a technical breakthrough as compared to crew change buses that were before," Saraikin stressed.