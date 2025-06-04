Diamond prices mixed in May — industry agency

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The 1-carat diamond price index was flat in May month-on-month, and it fell by 16.9% year-on-year, and by 0.2% year-to-date, according to Rapaport industry agency, which calculates the international price index for diamonds.

That said, the 0.3-carat diamond price index increased by 0.4% last month, and by 13.7% year-to-date. The 0.5-carat diamond price index slipped by 0.7% in May, and rose by 1.8% since the beginning of the year. The 3-carat diamond price index was up by 0.6%, and down by 0.3%, respectively.

Prices for diamonds weighing from 0.5 to 0.7 carats fell due to tariff policy adjustments, and the desire to complete sales before the beginning of summer holidays, Rapaport said. The market continued to operate in an environment of uncertainty in May, while the postponement of import duty hikes and the dialogue between the US and India brought some relief to the market, the agency added.