Moscow Exchange launches trade in Bitcoin futures for qualified investors

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange launches the trading of futures linked to the value of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin Trust ETF) for qualified investors starting Wednesday.

"Trading in this new product will begin on June 4, 2025, and will be exclusively available to qualified investors," the exchange said earlier.

The quote with IBIT ticker will be traded in US dollars per lot, with settlements processed in Russian rubles. Quarterly series will be offered for trading with expiration in September 2025, the exchange noted.

The SPB Exchange told TASS earlier that it was testing trading in cash-settled futures connected to the value of cryptocurrencies. Sber also plans to launch its product for investors without direct ownership of cryptocurrencies.

The Bank of Russia permitted in May the offering of derivative financial instruments, securities, and digital financial assets, with profitability linked to cryptocurrency value, for qualified investors. However, the regulator still advises against financial organizations and their clients investing directly in cryptocurrencies.