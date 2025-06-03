Aeroflot to join alliance of companies in AI industry in 2025

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot air carrier will join an integration of technology companies in Q3 2025 for accelerated introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations, Aeroflot’s Deputy General Director for Information Technologies Anton Matskevich told TASS.

"We plan to officially join the AI alliance in Q3 2025. However, this cooperation is already underway: we actively work at the platform of the ‘Digital transport and logistics’ association within the framework of a joint working group "AI technologies for transport and logistics’, which the alliance also belongs to," he said on the sidelines of the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

In 2024, Aeroflot launched a chatbot based on generative artificial intelligence. It became a digital assistant, which processes customer requests in real-time mode. The company has also created an automated revenue management system, which facilitates the formation of a flexible, personalized transportation cost offer. "Thanks to the use of neural networks, we can accurately predict demand for air travel, both for coming days and in the long term up to one year, ensuring dynamic pricing for our passengers," Matskevich said.

The 10th Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference is running in Nizhny Novgorod from June 2 to 5. TASS is its general information agency.