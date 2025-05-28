Trade turnover between Russia and Hungary up by 0.6% yoy in 1Q 2025 to $1.74 bln

BUDAPEST, May 28. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Hungary amounted to $1.74 billion in the first quarter of 2025, which is 0.6% up year-on-year, according to data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) of Hungary.

According to the CSO's calculations, Russian exports to Hungary increased by 2% in the first quarter of this year and reached $1.51 billion. Russia's share in the supply of foreign goods to Hungary increased to 4.3%.

"We are recording positive trends in bilateral trade," said Sergey Bezrukov, the Russian Trade Representative in Budapest, commenting on the statistics in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

He recalled that Russia is among Hungary's top 15 partners in terms of trade turnover, ranking 13th overall. In terms of deliveries of its products to the Hungarian market, Russia ranks 8th among all countries.

In 2024, Russia's trade turnover with 27 EU countries amounted to $67.5 billion, and Hungary's share, which is not the largest country, was 9.24%. If the volume of Russian trade with the EU fell by 24% due to sanctions, with Hungary it decreased by 15.6% to $6.24 billion.

The volume of Russian exports to Hungary last year amounted to $5.28 billion, having decreased by 14.8%, and the volume of Hungarian exports to Russia was recorded at about $1 billion after having decreased by 19.3%.

Energy resources remain Russia’s main exports to Hungary. This includes oil and gas, as well as oil refined products, which accounted for 96.1% of the total volume of deliveries. Russia also supplied equipment for nuclear power plants, chemical products, and ferrous metals to Hungary.

Hungarian companies supplied the Russian market with medicines, medical supplies, chemical and food industry products, as well as agricultural products. Pharmaceutical products remained the largest article of Hungarian exports to Russia, accounting for 48.8% of the total volume of deliveries.