Bangkok Bank stops allowing foreign tourists to open accounts since start of year

BANGKOK, May 27. /TASS/. Bangkok Bank stopped allowing foreign tourists to open accounts with them at the beginning of this year, regardless of where they are from, a spokesperson for the largest commercial bank in Thailand told TASS.

"Since January, Bangkok Bank has been operating under new rules. Foreign tourists are no longer allowed to open bank accounts here. This also applies to holders of the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), which allows them to stay in the country for up to 180 days, because it is categorized as a tourist one," the spokesperson said. The policy was prompted by cases of online fraud.

The bank’s spokesperson commented on reports that some Russians had had their accounts blocked by the bank. "I can’t confirm that an account being blocked necessarily means it will be closed. In certain cases, bank clients are asked to come to the office to sort out the situation. Sometimes, we need to do a face scan so that we can confirm their biometric data," she noted.

"An account with the Bangkok Bank can be opened by foreigners present in the country under retirement or non-immigration visas," the spokesperson stressed. The latter are issued to foreign nationals who come to the kingdom to work, study, or due to family reasons. These people normally have work permits issued by Thai authorities.