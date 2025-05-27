Support for robotization will be provided to 1,500 enterprises in Russia

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Federal Competence Center will assist Russian enterprises in implementing robotics as part of the national project "Means of Production and Automation," overseen by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, CEO of the Center Maxim Papushenko announced.

"By 2030, FCC experts will help integrate robotic complexes at 1,500 enterprises. Our objective is to identify processes within the production system where installing a robot will yield the greatest impact - whether through cost reduction or increased production volume. After thoroughly analyzing all processes at an enterprise, we prepare tailored recommendations for implementing robotic systems. We provide not only a specific action plan but also develop an economic model," Papushenko said via the Ministry of Economic Development’s press service.

The robotization project spans two months, beginning with a diagnostic evaluation of the enterprise’s current state. Experts determine the functional requirements for the robotics and select the optimal configuration of the robotic complex. Additionally, a comprehensive assessment of economic feasibility is conducted: current economic indicators of the production site, the cost of robot implementation, and the expected economic benefits are all calculated.

According to the ministry, 106 enterprises from 41 regions have already been selected to participate. The highest number of applications came from Tver, Moscow, and Nizhny Novgorod Oblasts. Fifty-two companies have already signed agreements. At seven production facilities, the Center’s experts have completed their work and will soon present their recommendations.