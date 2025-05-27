Russia expanding BRICS New Development Bank financing in national currencies

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia continues working with BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) in various areas, including on issues related to increasing financing in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Unfortunately, the sanctions pressure from Western countries still impedes the normal functioning of the bank on the territory of the Russian Federation. The management of NDB, including the re-elected president of the bank Dilma Rousseff, takes necessary steps for NDB to meet its goals on a fair and non-discriminatory basis," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. "We proceed with the work with the bank in various areas, including on issues of expanding financing in national currencies and development of innovative processes in the field of investment and financial instruments," Ryabkov added.

Russia’s BRICS partners share its concerns over the negative influence of unlawful sanctions not only on the economic situation in separate countries, but also on the global economic system overall, he noted. "Members of the association stand in solidarity regarding the fact that such measures undermine the multilateral trade system, hindering the achievement of sustainable development goals," the official said.