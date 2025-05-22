Sudan receives from Russia data important for restoration of its mining industry

NAIROBI, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has handed over to Sudan two atlases of geological maps and a technical report that should help the country restore its mining industry, the Sudan News Agency reported.

Earlier the General Authority for Geological Research (the technical arm of the Ministry of Minerals) revealed that it had lost all its geological maps and technical reports due to the war, the agency wrote.

"The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Dr. Hind Siddig, requested a digital copy of the data from the joint project between the two countries and previous geological information (the Russian project) from the Russian Company Rose Geo during their joint meeting, in accordance with the protocol signed between the two countries in 2013 on the sidelines of the 16th Economic Forum in Kazan, Russia," the agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Russian side, immediately "delivered a paper copy of the project's technical report, along with two atlases of geological maps."

Digital copies of the information will be handed over to the Sudanese side at a later date.

As the Business Insider publication notes, this data replaces critical information lost during the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which is an important step towards restoring the country's mining industry.

At the meetings held in Moscow, Russia expressed interest in investing in Sudan's mining industry, in particular in the extraction of chromium and manganese. The Sudanese delegation asked the Russian side to submit proposals for technical study and subsequent discussion at the 8th session of the joint ministerial committee, scheduled for June.