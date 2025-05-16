Annual inflation in Russia in April amounted to 10.23% — statistics service

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 10.23% in April 2025 against 10.34% in March 2025. In monthly terms, consumer prices increased by 0.4%, according to the data by the Federal Statistics Service.

According to statistics, food products in April increased in price by 0.71% compared to the previous month, in annual terms the prices grew by 12.66%. Prices for non-food products decreased by 0.07% in monthly terms and increased by 5.43% in annual terms. The cost of services increased by 0.53% compared to March 2025 and by 12.76% year-on-year.