ARCTIC TODAY

Russia plans regular routes to Spitsbergen may begin within year — minister

Russia's operations on Spitsbergen continue for more than 90 years

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Regular flights to the Spitsbergen Archipelago from Russia are due to be organized during the year, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"We have been working on regular communication with Spitsbergen. We have discussed this with Rosmorrechflot (national marine, river transport authority) at the Maritime Board site. <...> I think we will establish regular communication within a year," the minister told reporters.

He spoke about the work the Arktikugol Trust Company continues on Spitsbergen. "Last year, on May 9, they had a parade with an air show, even their helicopter was in the air. For this, the Norwegian government issued a fine for the uncoordinated parade, and the trust company settled it proudly. This year, there was a joint parade on May 8, a joint event with the Norwegian authorities, that featured our consul on Spitsbergen, the Arktikugol Trust management, where the parties paid tribute to defenders of Spitsbergen who died in battle with German cruisers," the minister added.

Earlier, the trust company's telegram channel read Arktikugol and the Marine Practice Company would organize two tours to Spitsbergen from Murmansk in June.

Russia's operations on Spitsbergen continue for more than 90 years. The Arktikugol State Trust Company was founded in 1931. It produces 120,000 tons of coal per year. The company owns an area of 251 square kilometers.

