Russia’s annual inflation slows to 10.09% from 10.21% on May 6-12

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 10.09% in the period from May 6 to May 12, down from 10.21%, according to the latest economic situation review published by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

"In the week from May 6 to May 12, 2025, inflation amounted to 0.06%. Food prices rose by 0.12% week-on-week. The deflation in fruits and vegetables accelerated to -0.65%. For other food products, the pace of price growth stood at 0.19%. In the non-food segment, price declines continued, averaging 0.02%. In the monitored services sector, the pace of price growth slowed to 0.08%. As of May 12, annual inflation was recorded at 10.09%," the review noted.

As previously reported, in April the Russian Ministry of Economic Development revised its forecast for inflation in 2025 upward from 4.5% to 7.6%, as outlined in its updated draft of scenario conditions for the country’s socio-economic development. A representative of the ministry told journalists that the document has been submitted to the government for consideration. Inflation is projected to decrease to 4% in 2026.