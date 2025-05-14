Eight OPEC+ countries oil output by 475,000 bpd above target in April — OPEC

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Oil production by the eight OPEC+ countries, which voluntarily reduce oil production, totaled 30.807 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, which is 475,000 bpd above the target, according to the data in OPEC's May report.

In April, the eight OPEC+ countries were supposed to increase oil production compared to March by 115,000 bpd, to 30.332 million bpd.

The main "violator" of the agreements was Kazakhstan, which produced 413,000 bpd above its quota in April. Iraq produced 72,000 bpd above the plan, the UAE - 15,000 bpd. Russia produced 17,000 bpd below the target.

The remaining countries of the Eight (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Algeria) brought production levels close to their quotas.

Since the beginning of 2024, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Oman and Algeria have voluntarily reduced oil production by a total of 2.2 million bpd. Since April 2025, they have begun to gradually return the reduced barrels to the market. However, in May and June, OPEC+ countries decided to deviate from the initially approved plan and accelerate production growth to 411,000 bpd per month.