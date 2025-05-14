Russia-Egypt trade turnover rises 32% in 2024, exceeding $9 bln

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Egypt increased by 32% in 2024, surpassing $9 bln, while over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has grown 1.5-fold, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said during the plenary session of the Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

"Egypt is our largest foreign trade partner on the African continent. Our trade turnover is showing steady growth. Over the past five years, it has increased 1.5 times. In just the past year alone, mutual trade rose by nearly 32%, exceeding the $9 bln mark," he said.

In particular, Russia supplies Egypt with products from the engineering, metallurgy, and woodworking industries, among others. In addition, Russia exports food products, primarily wheat. Overall, Egypt is one of the largest markets for Russian grain exports, Alikhanov noted.