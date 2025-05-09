Russia, China make progress in talks on Power of Siberia 2 pipeline — Novak

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia and China have made progress in their negotiations on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"There have been some advances. Orders have been given to expedite the process of finalizing the terms of the contract. Overall, yes, work is in progress," he said.

Novak said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed the Power of Siberia 2 project during their meeting at the Kremlin and instructed relevant parties to accelerate its implementation. According to Novak, a potential route adjustment bypassing Mongolia is not under consideration.