Alrosa mines largest gem-quality diamond in Russian history

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Alrosa mined the largest gem-quality diamond in the history of the country, the Russian diamond miner said in a statement.

An amber-colored crystal weighing 468.30 carats and measuring 56x54x22 millimeters was found in Yakutia.

"To date, this is the largest gem-quality diamond mined in Russia. It is symbolic that it was found in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory [over Nazi Germany]. Therefore, we decided to name it in honor of such a significant event for our entire country," said Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinychev.

He added that 2025 will definitely take a special place in the history of the Russian diamond industry.

"In early April, we presented the largest diamond ever cut in our country, weighing over 100 carats, the cutting of which took over two years. And this year, nature presented us with such an incredible find," Marinychev said.

Earlier, Alrosa reported that it had completed work on cutting the largest diamond in the country's history. Its weight is over 100 carats. The company noted that the diamond was named "New Sun" - as a reflection of the amazing history of the super-large diamond weighing over 200 carats of a rich honey-gold color, which was mined by the company at the Ebelyakh Arctic Placer.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in exploration, mining, sales, and cutting of rough diamonds.

Russia owns 33.03% of Alrosa’s shares, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25%, and the administrations of the districts (uluses) within which the company operates control 8%. Approximately 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.