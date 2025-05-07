Europe has pumped over 8 bcm of gas into UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season has surpassed 8 bln cubic meters (bcm) of the required 61 bcm, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. With current figures maintained, the EU may ensure its UGS facilities are 90% full as early as at the beginning of September. However, the level of reserves in UGS facilities this month are still 24.4 bln cubic meters lower than in the previous year (by 35%). That said, LNG was imported by Europe in April with the highest rates since records began, remaining at the same level in May.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 317 mln cubic meters (mcm) on May 5, according to GIE. Withdrawal has grown to 37 mcm. Withdrawal in May has been 39% lower than in the previous year, while pumping has been 45% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 45.2 bln cubic meters, which is 35% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 41.41% full (9.66 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 63.5% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 14% in April, and it has equaled 18% in May. The gas purchase price in Europe averaged about $409 per 1,000 cubic meters in April, and around $385 in May.

The rates of LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in April (12.8 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 60% of their capacity now.